Erik Ten Hag tells 26-year-old Man United attacker he isn’t up for sale

Despite spending the second half of last season out on loan with Sevilla, according to recent reports, new Man United manager Erik ten Hag has told Anthony Martial that he does not want to lose him this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed ten Hag has told the France international that he is part of his plans next season.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. ??? #MUFC Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. pic.twitter.com/tEAJDdWNnZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Martial, 26, has been with the Red Devils since his move from Monaco all the way back in 2015.

MORE: Video: Fan footage captures Barcelona president admitting defeat in Kounde race

However, despite being one of the club’s longest-serving players, the 26-year-old has always struggled for consistency with his best campaign, which saw him net 17 league goals, coming under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in the 2019-20 season.

Although previously speculated to be up for sale this transfer window following his loan move last season, ten Hag appears to have the Frenchman very much in his thoughts.

During the Red Devils’ pre-season tour, Martial has been a standout performer, bagging three goals in as many appearances.

What this latest news may mean for teammate and wantaway superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with Martial putting in some impressive early form, the United-faithful will be hoping that the former Monaco striker can finally step up to the plate and deliver next season.