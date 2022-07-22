Erik Ten Hag tells 26-year-old Man United attacker he isn’t up for sale

Despite spending the second half of last season out on loan with Sevilla, according to recent reports, new Man United manager Erik ten Hag has told Anthony Martial that he does not want to lose him this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed ten Hag has told the France international that he is part of his plans next season.

Martial, 26, has been with the Red Devils since his move from Monaco all the way back in 2015.

However, despite being one of the club’s longest-serving players, the 26-year-old has always struggled for consistency with his best campaign, which saw him net 17 league goals, coming under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in the 2019-20 season.

Anthony Martial looks set to stay with Man United next season.

Although previously speculated to be up for sale this transfer window following his loan move last season, ten Hag appears to have the Frenchman very much in his thoughts.

During the Red Devils’ pre-season tour, Martial has been a standout performer, bagging three goals in as many appearances.

What this latest news may mean for teammate and wantaway superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with Martial putting in some impressive early form, the United-faithful will be hoping that the former Monaco striker can finally step up to the plate and deliver next season.

