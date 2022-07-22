Fabio Paratici is in Italy working on four possible transfers

It has been a busy transfer window for Tottenham and the club’s managing director Fabio Paratici is currently in Italy working on more deals.

The London club have acquired six signings so far this window bringing in: Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.

It is believed that there will be no more incomings at present but that could change should the Premier League club sell off a number of assets to raise funds. Antonio Conte has a great squad to pursue a strong campaign but the Italian coach would never say no to more money being spent and that is a reason why Paratici is in Italy.

According to transfer journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the Spurs official is in Milan to speak to directors and market operators about three possible transfers.

The first of them is Japhet Tanganga, who AC Milan have been chasing more intensively in the past few days. The report claims that the Rossoneri like the player and are said to be interested in signing the defender on loan with an option to buy.

In addition to Tanganga, Di Marzio claims that Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguillon are both out of Antonio Conte’s plans, and could end up being included in the conversations with AC Milan as well. Should Paratici convince the Serie A side to take at least two of these players, Spurs could free up enough money and wages in order to potentially pursue another target.

Calcio Mercato journalist Daniele Longo reports that the Tottenham director could also engage in talks for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo whilst in Italy, which could be the last of Spurs’ summer additions.