Former Arsenal star could miss friendly after suffering big wasp stings injury

Former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette could be a doubt for Lyon’s friendly match with Feyenoord after suffering an unusual injury.

According to ESPN, the Frenchman could miss the clash after suffering multiple wasp stings and although very common in the world, it is not something that is cited very often as a reason for a footballer missing a match.

Lacazette has suffered multiple wasp stings and could be a doubt for Lyon's match with Feyenoord, a source has told ESPN ? pic.twitter.com/GF6XNsIORf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2022

The incident happened in the Netherlands, where the Lyon team are currently preparing for the new season, and Lacazette suffered his injuries in a nearby Dutch forest.

His fellow striker Moussa Dembele also suffered the same fate states the Express but appears to have recovered quicker, and was back in training on Thursday afternoon.

Lacazette joined Lyon from Arsenal this summer upon the expiration of his contract after spending five years with the London club. The 31-year-old played 158 times in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring 54 goals and assisting a further 25. The French star is back in France to play for his hometown club and this new chapter in his career has got off to an unfortunate start.