Former Arsenal star could miss friendly after suffering big wasp stings injury

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette could be a doubt for Lyon’s friendly match with Feyenoord after suffering an unusual injury. 

According to ESPN, the Frenchman could miss the clash after suffering multiple wasp stings and although very common in the world, it is not something that is cited very often as a reason for a footballer missing a match.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says what position Zinchenko won’t want to play in at Arsenal
Video: Fan footage captures Barcelona president admitting defeat in Kounde race
Chelsea work throughout night to finalise deal for France international

The incident happened in the Netherlands, where the Lyon team are currently preparing for the new season, and Lacazette suffered his injuries in a nearby Dutch forest.

His fellow striker Moussa Dembele also suffered the same fate states the Express but appears to have recovered quicker, and was back in training on Thursday afternoon.

Lacazette joined Lyon from Arsenal this summer upon the expiration of his contract after spending five years with the London club. The 31-year-old played 158 times in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring 54 goals and assisting a further 25. The French star is back in France to play for his hometown club and this new chapter in his career has got off to an unfortunate start.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.