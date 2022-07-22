Former Barcelona star joins Liga MX club as free agent

Dani Alves has joined Mexican side Pumas as a free transfer after his Barcelona contract expired at the end of last season.

The Brazilian star has signed a deal with the Liga MX side until June 2023 reports Fabrizio Romano and it will be the seventh club of the 39-year-old’s historic career.

Official, confirmed. Dani Alves joins Mexican side Pumas on free transfer as contract has been completed, it will be valid until June 2023. ??? #Pumas Dani Alves has already completed the agreement with Pumas after leaving Barcelona as free agent few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/oKlDLU2x5Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Alves re-joined Barcelona last season for just a year to help provide cover at right-back for the club but the Catalan side never extended the Brazilian’s contract despite playing for a very low salary. The 39-year-old leaves the Spanish giants an even bigger legend for his services after completing 406 matches for the club over the course of his career.

The right-back still feels that he is capable of playing at 39 and will now look to add to his impressive trophy haul with Pumas. The Brazil international has won the most trophies in the history of football with 43 medals in his collection, whilst UNAM have won the Mexican title seven times in their history.

Alves joins the club mid-season with three games having already been played. Pumas have lost two of their opening three matches and currently sit eighth in the league.