Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the verge of being announced as a new Arsenal player.

The Ukraine international is expected to complete a £30m move from Manchester City to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners after both clubs reached a full agreement several days ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta. ???? #AFC Contract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein – medical this week. pic.twitter.com/sVpYpZN2iH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

The impending transfer, which will be Arteta’s fifth of the summer, could prove to be a very decent piece of business.

Zinchenko, 25, is a fully-fledged Ukraine international and a player who has won multiple major trophies, including four Premier League titles, during his six years with the Citizens.

MORE: Exclusive: Man United snubbed transfer of world-class forward, he’ll have bargain release clause at new club

Expected to play a much bigger role for the Gunners than what he has for Pep Guardiola, the 25-year-old will probably be chomping at the bit at the prospect of becoming a regular Premier League starter.

Where will Zinchenko play at Arsenal?

However, Zinchenko is an incredibly versatile player and one that has played at left-back domestically but as an attacking midfielder when on international duty with Ukraine, so there are some question marks over what position Arteta sees him in best.

According to journalist Alejandro Moreno, who spoke to ESPN, it is unlikely that Zinchenko will want to play at left-back at the Emirates, and that could see him undertake more of a playmaking role.

“I think the move would be good for Zinchenko and good for Arsenal,” Moreno said.

“As for where he plays, he does give you that variety. I don’t think he’s a left-back, I don’t think by choice he would want to play at left-back.

“He is a guy who wants to get on the ball and we see him when he plays with Ukraine that not only does he want to get on the ball, but you see him getting on the ball in advance positions, willing to make a pass, willing to run at defenders and willing to combine.

“When you have that sort of quality in tight spaces, I think you exploit that if you’re Arsenal – you play Zinchenko higher up the field.”

Where do you think Zinchenko’s best position is? – Let us know in the comments.