Lampard looking to reunite with Chelsea midfielder with loan move

Frank Lampard wants to bring Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour to Goodison Park this summer with a potential loan move.

The Everton boss is ready to step up his interest in Gilmour in the near future, but with transfer funds in short supply at Everton, Lampard has been given the green light to explore a loan move for Scotland international reports talkSPORT.

The former Chelsea boss gave Gilmour his Chelsea debut in a Premier League match against Sheffield United in August 2019 and talkSPORT states that the 21-year-old is keen on a reunion with his former boss following a disastrous spell at Norwich last season.

Another signing that is being explored by Everton is that of Wolves’ Leander Dendoncker. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are ready to explore the move within the next few weeks as the club is desperate to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

It has been a quiet transfer window for Everton so far and Lampard has already warned that the Merseyside club face another relegation battle without signings and internal improvement. That is a real possibility for the Toffees but it looks like the club is now starting to make some moves in the market in order to stop that from becoming reality.