Liverpool increase loans to 11 with talented 19-year-old set to join Blackburn

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton is set to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan ahead of the new season. 

The Reds want the midfielder to gain some more senior experience after a breakthrough year last season reports Neil Jones and it will certainly benefit the youngster who has shown to be talented enough to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the future.

Morton made his competitive debut for the Liverpool first team as a second-half substitute in September 2021 in an EFL Cup match against Norwich City. The 19-year-old went on to make nine appearances under Klopp last season, which included starts in the Champions League against AC Milan and Porto, whilst playing against Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been busy in the loan market this summer with ten deals already agreed for those in and around the academy, and Morton now looks set to make it 11.

It looked like there could be more opportunities coming the 19-year-old’s way this season, especially after Klopp stated that the player would be given a chance in his preferred number eight position, but the club has decided that it is best for him to gain some first-team experience in the Championship.

