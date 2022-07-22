Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose has urged his old club to break the bank for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Isak, 22, has been with Real Sociedad since he moved from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019.

Since then, the 22-year-old Sweden international, who is valued at as much as £76m, has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated strikers.

Linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, as well as to Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the past, Ambrose thinks the latter should go all out this summer in order to bring the talented striker to St James’ Park.

“He [Isak] didn’t have a fantastic season in terms of goals last season, but the season before – brilliant for Real Sociedad,” Ambrose told TalkSPORT.

“It’s a lot of money, it is, but Newcastle need to make that statement signing. They’ve not done much this season. They’ve built their foundations. Make a statement signing – I think he could be one of them.”

During his three years in La Liga, Isak, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 128 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 51 goals along the way.