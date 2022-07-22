Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The Ukraine international’s official unveiling comes as no surprise after both clubs reached an agreement several days ago (Fabrizio Romano).

Zinchenko, 25, has now become the Londoners’ fifth senior signing of the summer after Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Official, finally confirmed. Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal on a four year deal, club statement confirms. Fee around £30m fixed plus £2m add ons. ????? #AFC Arteta: “We’re so happy, Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility”. pic.twitter.com/TqjgDeB89x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

The deal, which will see Pep Guardiola’s Citizens bank roughly £30m plus £2m in add-ons (Fabrizio Romano), now completed, means Zinchenko will become the Gunners’ 12th most expensive player.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the transfer, manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility. It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Although formally unveiled, the Ukraine international has yet to be assigned a squad number, and although an announcement will be made in due course, the squad numbers currently available (as per Football London) are: (up to 30): 9, 12, 14, 21, 27, 28, 29.

Zinchenko’s arrival now means Arteta has a player who can play at full-back and in midfield at his disposal and journalist Alejandro Moreno thinks the 25-year-old would prefer the latter.

“As for where he plays, he does give you that variety,” Moreno told ESPN.

“I don’t think he’s a left-back, I don’t think by choice he would want to play at left-back.”