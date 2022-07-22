West Ham United have reportedly agreed a £30.5m deal to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Hammers are on the verge of confirming Scamacca as their fifth signing of the summer.

West Ham United have agreed a deal with Sassuolo for striker Gianluca Scamacca. The fee is understood to be an initial £30.5m plus £5m in add-ons. Personal terms being finalised. #Scamacca #WHUFC https://t.co/lb6m1HKGSb — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 22, 2022

David Moyes has already signed Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Nathan Trott and marquee defender Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennes.

However, the Londoners’ spending looks set to continue with Scamacca seemingly edging closer to becoming a Hammer.

The 23-year-old forward was also rumoured to have been a target for Arsenal. Super-agent Roberto De Fanti recently claimed Mikel Arteta’s Gunners made an offer for Sassuolo’s number 91 earlier in the summer.

“It is rumoured throughout the industry that Arsenal made a £25m (€30m) offer to Sassuolo for Scamacca in the last couple of days,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column last month.

“The club’s general manager also said that it is very likely the striker will leave to play in the Premier League.”

However, where Arsenal missed out, West Ham appear to have benefited.

Since forcing his way through Sassuolo youth academy, Scamacca, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 41 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way.