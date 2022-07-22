Thomas Tuchel is not impressed by Barcelona’s pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta.

That’s according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who claims the German tactician is ‘annoyed’ by Xavi’s side’s attempts to ‘unsettle’ his captain.

Thomas Tuchel may block Barcelona from signing Azpilicueta. He says them unsettling him is ‘a little bit’ annoying. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 22, 2022

Azpilicueta, 32, is one of the Londoners’ longest-serving players.

Having arrived at Stamford Bridge from French side Marseille a decade ago, the Spaniard has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders.

Versatile and incredibly reliable, Azpilicueta, even at the age of 32, would still be a great addition to any top European club.

However, Barcelona, who are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Azpilicueta, may end up missing out after Kinsella claims Tuchel may end up pulling the plug on a potential approach to sign the 32-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract.

Interestingly, Kinsella goes on to report that new defensive signing Kalidou Koulibaly could end up providing emergency cover on the left side of a centre-back partnership.

It isn’t all bad news for the Blues though. Sevilla defender and long-time transfer target Jules Kounde appears to be edging closer to becoming the club’s third signing of the summer.