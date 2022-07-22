Video: Fan footage captures Barcelona president admitting defeat in Kounde race

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Chelsea have won the race to sign central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The two super clubs have been battling it out over the 23-year-old’s signature all summer, with both tabling significant offers for the Frenchman in the last week. It looked like the centre-back was on his way to the Camp Nou but this week’s information suggests that a move to Stamford Bridge is highly likely.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are close to agreeing on a fee in the region of £55m for Kounde after holding extensive talks with Sevilla this week and it seems that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted defeat in the race to a fan in Las Vegas, where the Catalan club are set to play Real Madrid.

When asked by a Barcelona supporter whether the club were going to sign Kounde, which was captured by Relevo, Laporta replied: “No, he is going to sign for Chelsea.”