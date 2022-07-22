(Video) Spurs midfielder stuns teammates with beautiful lobbed goal during training

Tottenham Hotspur are putting in the work during their pre-season tour.

In an effort to kick start the new 2022-23 season in peak physical condition, manager Antonio Conte has been putting his Lilywhites through their paces.

Currently away on a tour of Asia, while in South Korea recently, Conte ordered the squad to do full-length pitch runs after a gruelling two-hour training session.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both collapsed from exhaustion before being encouraged to carry on.

Brutal training sessions under Conte. The players are being put through repeated full pitch runs after two hours of training. Players dropping out, feeling the heat and pace, before rejoining the group. Kane and Son among those feeling the pace, collapsing and then rejoining. pic.twitter.com/AOhSDvwAMS — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 11, 2022

Continuing in their pre-season drills, although not quite as physically intense, during a more recent training session, which was uploaded to the club’s official YouTube channel, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was spotted scoring a beautiful chipped effort, leaving the rest of the senior squad clapping in admiration (skip to 03:31).

The normally defensively-minded Denmark international left backup goalkeeper Brandon Austin scrambling as the ball floated perfectly beyond him.

It has to be said, ahead of the new season, Conte’s Spurs really do look in top condition and that will be a major worry for the rest of the teams in England’s top flight.