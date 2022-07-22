(Video) Spurs midfielder stuns teammates with beautiful lobbed goal during training

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are putting in the work during their pre-season tour.

In an effort to kick start the new 2022-23 season in peak physical condition, manager Antonio Conte has been putting his Lilywhites through their paces.

Currently away on a tour of Asia, while in South Korea recently, Conte ordered the squad to do full-length pitch runs after a gruelling two-hour training session.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both collapsed from exhaustion before being encouraged to carry on.

MORE: Exclusive: West Ham still in talks over Jesse Lingard transfer, decision very close

More Stories / Latest News
Former Arsenal star could miss friendly after suffering big wasp stings injury
Journalist says what position Zinchenko won’t want to play in at Arsenal
Video: Fan footage captures Barcelona president admitting defeat in Kounde race

Continuing in their pre-season drills, although not quite as physically intense, during a more recent training session, which was uploaded to the club’s official YouTube channel, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was spotted scoring a beautiful chipped effort, leaving the rest of the senior squad clapping in admiration (skip to 03:31).

The normally defensively-minded Denmark international left backup goalkeeper Brandon Austin scrambling as the ball floated perfectly beyond him.

It has to be said, ahead of the new season, Conte’s Spurs really do look in top condition and that will be a major worry for the rest of the teams in England’s top flight.

More Stories Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.