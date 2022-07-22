West Ham dealt hammer blow as new signing ruled out for three months

David Moyes will be pulling his hair out if recent reports are true that new signing Nayef Aguerd has been ruled out through injury for three months.

According to a recent report from BeIN Sports, the former Stade Rennes defender will miss the third quarter of the year after injuring himself during a pre-season friendly against Scottish side Rangers earlier this week.

Aguerd, 26, was only signed by Moyes earlier this summer.

After reaching an agreement worth £31.5m with Stade Rennes, Moyes would have felt relieved to have finally added a new centre-back to his squad.

However, now set for a significant spell on the sidelines, the Scottish tactician will have no choice but to postpone the Moroccon defender’s competitive debut.

Hammers fans will be hoping that the club will soon be able to provide some more information on the 26-year-old’s recent injury, but although they will be hoping for the best, these latest reports will make them fear the worst.