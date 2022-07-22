West Ham submit bid for highly-rated Bundesliga star

West Ham have submitted a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic who is believed to be worth €20m by the German club.

That is according to The Guardian, who reports that Moyes is keen to sign a left-sided midfielder and has set his sights on Kostic to fill the role. The Serbia international, who helped Eintracht win the Europa League last season, came up against the Hammers in the competition’s semi-finals and it is said that the West Ham boss had a good look at the 29-year-old throughout the tie.

Kostic’s deal with the Bundesliga club runs out next year and The Guardian states that Eintracht could demand €20m for the left wing-back. The 29-year-old would be an incredible signing for the Hammers due to his versatility and technical abilities and is certainly a player that could help Moyes’ side take another step forward.

Another name on Moyes’ list of left-sided targets is Leicester City’s Luke Thomas reports The Guardian. The left-back has impressed since breaking into Leicester’s first team two years ago and stepped up in the absence of James Justin last year. The 21-year-old could be available if Leicester, who needs to sell before signing anyone, receive a suitable offer.

In addition to this, the Hammers are also interested in signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr reports talkSPORT, and it is a deal that could get done if a suitable offer comes in for the Senegal international.

West Ham currently have loads of targets for a multitude of positions but at present, it looks like Kostic is the one they are trying to get over the line for the left side.