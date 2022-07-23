Swansea City amongst EFL clubs interested in Tottenham midfielder

Swansea City are working on a deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Harvey White but the Premier League club are unsure what to do with the youngster.

The 20-year-old is currently involved in pre-season for Tottenham but the London club is yet to make a decision on what to do with the youngster ahead of the upcoming new season.

White played the final 15 minutes in Spurs’ 6-3 win over a K League XI in South Korea last Wednesday but the uncertainty over his future is attracting interest from several EFL clubs.

Swansea City are one club that have registered their interest in a deal, whilst other EFL clubs are also monitoring White’s situation reports Football Insider.

The midfielder is highly regarded at Spurs and was a regular in Antonio Conte’s first-team squad during the second half of last season. The 20-year-old signed a new deal in December 2020 and is contracted to Spurs until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, so the London club could get a nice fee for the young star.