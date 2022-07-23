Neymar addresses rumours regarding his PSG future and says he has nothing to prove

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar has been speaking about his future following the French club’s 3-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds.

The superstar has been linked with a move away from the French champions this summer after it was reported that the Paris club are willing to listen to offers for him this summer as reported by many such as GOAL.

The Brazilian played 30 minutes in the friendly tie and was asked about his future in a post-match interview, which has been transcribed by L’Équipe.

When asked if the rumours regarding his future were true, Neymar stated:

“Is what true? I want to stay at PSG. I don’t know about the club, because they’ve never said anything to me. I have a contract for several years here. There you go. For now, they’ve said nothing.”

The Brazilian was then asked if he has something to prove this season, to which he responded:

“No. The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone. People speak too much because they can do nothing else. They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I love playing football, I’m happy.”

Neymar is almost certain to be at PSG next season as the Paris club looks to challenge for their first Champions League under new boss Christophe Galtier. The French champions hope the French coach can whip them into some sort of team and Brazil international will surely have a big part in that.