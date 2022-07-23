Andrea Radrizzani loves Leeds midfielder but now he is set to leave

Leeds United owner Andreas Radrizzani is a big fan of young midfielder Lewis Bate but is reportedly set to sanction a summer loan move.

That’s according to journalist Joe Donnohue, who claims the 19-year-old ‘could be the next Leeds United youngster heading on loan after Jamie Shackleton’.

Interest in Bate is believed to be coming from multiple League One clubs.

It has also been noted that an impending loan move could be why Bate was not included in Jesse Marsch’s pre-season squad.

