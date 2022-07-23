Leeds United owner Andreas Radrizzani is a big fan of young midfielder Lewis Bate but is reportedly set to sanction a summer loan move.

That’s according to journalist Joe Donnohue, who claims the 19-year-old ‘could be the next Leeds United youngster heading on loan after Jamie Shackleton’.

Interest in Bate is believed to be coming from multiple League One clubs.

Lewis Bate could be the next #LUFC youngster heading on loan after Jamie Shackleton. Interest in the 19 y/o from Lge One clubs. Understand the reason he didn’t go on tour is due to loan interest and much like Cresswell spoke to Marsch about game-time.https://t.co/lgxkfFdSRh — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) July 20, 2022

It has also been noted that an impending loan move could be why Bate was not included in Jesse Marsch’s pre-season squad.