Bayern Munich break silence on possibility of signing Harry Kane

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has spoken publicly about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

This isn’t the first time that Kane, 28, has seen his future speculated. Last summer saw the England international publicly reaffirm his desire to win major silverware – suggesting a shock move to a Premier League rival may be on the cards.

“I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments,” Kane told Gary Neville on Sky Sports’ ‘The Overlap’.

“I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that [Daniel Levy, Tottenham Chairman] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

As it happened, a move 12 months ago failed to materalise, leaving the 28-year-old with no choice but to carry on in London.

MORE: Eden Hazard opens up on potential MLS move

However, although currently away on pre-season tour and being put through his paces by manager Antonio Conte, Kane has once again come under the spotlight.

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?

Following Robert Lewandowski’s recent transfer to Barcelona, Naglesmann’s Bavarians are in need of a new centre forward and one name they appear to have on their shortlist is Tottenham Hotspur’s prolific number 10.

Speaking about whether or not they could make a move for the Lilywhites’ star man, Naglesmann, who spoke to Manuel Veth, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “He is very expensive. He is strong with the ball, strong body – but at that price it is really difficult. We will have to see what happens in the future…”.