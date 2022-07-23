Bayern Munich have reportedly spoken to the representatives of Spurs striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from German outlet BILD, who claim the Bavarians have enquired about the possibility of Kane moving to the Allianz Arena next summer.

Although Kane, 28, appears to be settled at Spurs, speculation surrounding his future continues to rumble on.

Currently away on pre-season tour with Antonio Conte, who is putting his Lilywhites through some gruelling physical exercises, Kane looks certain to start the new 2022-23 campaign wearing navy and white.

MORE: Eden Hazard opens up on potential MLS move

However, fans will be wondering how long the prolific England international will stick around for, and those concerns will only grow if the Londoners fail to win any kind of major silverware next term.

Speaking recently about the club’s admiration for Spurs’ number 10, Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann, who spoke to Manuel Veth, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “He is very expensive. He is strong with the ball, strong body – but at that price it is really difficult. We will have to see what happens in the future…”.

The German champions’ pursuit may have been accelerated by the recent departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona in a deal worth £40m.

Do you think Kane will ever play in the Bundesliga? – Let us know in the comments.