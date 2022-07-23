Chelsea’s wage bill is so high that every goal scored during the 2020-21 season cost former owner Roman Abramovich a mind-boggling £8.55m.

That’s according to finance expert Kieran Maguire, who claims the Blues are top of the charts when it comes to expenditure in return for goal output.

Now the final financial figures for 2020/21 are in, some random stats. It cost Chelsea £8.55 million for every Premier League goal in terms of wages and transfer fee amortisation, perhaps surprisingly followed by Fulham. Leeds were the most cost effective club. pic.twitter.com/36epn5IbNh — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) July 23, 2022

Surprisingly, although Manchester United are often criticised for their sky-high wage bill, the Red Devils, in comparison with their London rivals, are not spending anywhere near as much per goal.

Although Maguire’s figures are from 12 months ago, the Blues are still likely to find themselves in the same, or at the very least, a similar position next season.

The club may have lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger for free earlier this summer, but another summer of heavy recruitment, including signing Raheem Sterling from Man City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, is set to cancel out any previously freed-up wages.

Nevertheless, although new owner Todd Boehly will not mind speculating to accumulate, the American billionaire will undoubtedly be demanding better results next term, ideally, results that will translate into major silverware.