Antonio Conte has reportedly asked Tottenham Hotspur director Fabio Paratici to try and sign talented youngster Nicola Zalewski from Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

According to the Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Conte is eyeing up young Poland international Zalewski, who came up through Roma’s youth academy before finding success under Mourinho.

The report states that PSG have also made recent inquiries regarding the 20-year-old, who is under contract with Roma until 2025, with several loan requests also having been made in January by Sampdoria and Cagliari, among others.

However, Mourinho has so far blocked all and any attempts to prise his star asset away from his Italian side, with the versatile player becoming irreplaceable.

Throughout the past season, the 20-year-old has become a key player switching from attacking midfield to left wing by Mourinho and knocking veteran player Leonardo Spinazzola from the first-choice position.

Zalewski joined Roma’s youth academy in 2018 and was promoted to the senior squad last summer. Since then, the Pole has made 25 senior appearances, directly contributing to three goals and is currently valued at £11m by Transfermarkt.