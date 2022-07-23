Manchester United number one, David de Gea, has opened up about his future with the Red Devils during an interview before their 2-2 pre-season draw to Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

De Gea, 31, is preparing for his 12th season at Old Trafford under new boss Erik ten Hag and during a recent interview, the goalkeeper has admitted that he would like to remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

“Yeah, if it’s possible,” the Spain international told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

“If they let me stay I will stay, for sure I’m really comfortable, happy and hopefully before I leave we can win something more.”

However, as of yet, no talks have taken place to extend his current contract, which expires in June next year.

“I didn’t talk with anyone yet [about a renewal] but of course, because I want to be here for more years,” the 31-year-old added.

De Gea’s current contract consists of a basic wage worth around £350,00-per week (Sportrac), making him the club’s highest earner behind footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

United number two Dean Henderson had attempted to knock the Spaniard off the top spot, but after a reemergence of form, De Gea’s place in between the Old Trafford remains assured.

Henderson has since joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.

Last season the 20-time-league winners scraped an embarrassing 6th place finish, and Ge Gea has now opened up on the criticism the team received.

“We cannot do the same because it was a disaster. I really hope we’re going to play much better,” the veteran shot-stopper said.

“It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going.”