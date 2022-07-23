West Ham United are reportedly in the closing stages of agreeing a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.

That’s according to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Serbian wide-attacker is in the process of discussing personal terms with the Hammers after an official offer was put forward on Friday.

West Ham are discussing personal terms with Filip Kosti? after official proposal submitted yesterday. Talks are progressing well, but deal is not done or completed yet. ?? #WHUFC Talks will enter into final stages once Scamacca deal’s completed [matter of small details]. pic.twitter.com/AwRmizbqNf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Interestingly, Kostic has been a player who has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga for quite some time.

The 29-year-old was offered to Manchester United 12 months ago (Stretty News), and the Red Devils’ failure to capture the Serbia international now means that manager David Moyes is well positioned to benefit.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, Kostic played a big role in his team beating Moyes’ Hammers during last season’s Europa League final. However, if the experienced winger ends up swapping black and red for claret and blue, all will be forgiven.

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Hamburger back in 2018, Kostic, who has just one year left on his deal with Die Adler, has gone on to feature in 169 games, directly contributing to 96 goals along the way.