Former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores has sadly passed away aged 76.

Moores became the Reds’ chairman back in 1991 – a position he held until 2007 when he sold his 51% stake to American businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

During his 16 years with the club, Moores oversaw Liverpool winning 10 major trophies, including their famous Champions League win against AC Milan in 2005.

Moores will be greatly missed by everybody involved with his football and we send our deepest sympathies to his friends and family.