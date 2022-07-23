Jose Mourinho interested in signing £34m Man United fan-favourite

Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Man United defender Eric Bailly for the second time in his career.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim Serie A side Roma have ‘stepped up their interest’ in the Ivory Coast international.

The Red Devils, led by new Dutch boss Erik ten Hag, have recently signed Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, and although the 20-time league winners are likely to try and find new homes for centre-back duo, Axel Tuanzebe and veteran Phil Jones, Bailly’s future is equally as uncertain.

Despite being one of the fanbase’s most loved players, largely due to his comical and often unpredictable style of play, the flamboyant African, who was signed by Mourinho for £34m back in 2016, appears to be coming to the end of his United career.

In fact, the Red Devils are so keen to offload the injury-stricken defender that they’re willing to accept as little as £10m in exchange for his services.