Journalist confirms Jesse Marsch wants to sign German forward

It has been a busy window for Leeds United so far and Jesse Marsch is now on the hunt for Fenerbahce striker Mergim Berisha.

This summer, the Yorkshire club have already brought in Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road, but have crucially lost their two best players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

The American coach wants to avoid another relegation battle next season and therefore, reinforcements could be crucial in achieving this, considering other clubs around them haven’t brought in the same quality signings as the Whites.

Marsch is now after another player in Fenerbahce striker Mergim Berisha as he looks to provide cover for Patrick Bamford next season.

A Spor editor Yusuf Basyesil has reported that Leeds are interested in Berisha, who Marsch already coached during his time at RB Salzburg. The 24-year-old scored 23 goals and contributed 14 assists in 52 matches under Marsch at Salzburg and now there is a possibility they could reunite in England.

Berisha scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season but had his season interrupted by a thigh injury. Marsch knows what he is getting should he sign the forward and that alone could be a good sign for Leeds fans.