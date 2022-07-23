Newcastle United have already made three big-name summer signings, but journalist Graeme Bailey expects more additions to follow.

One position of the pitch that manager Eddie Howe is expected to reinforce is in the attack.

On the lookout for a new wide-attacker, one player heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park has been Leeds United’s, Jack Harrison.

MORE: La Liga star facing World Cup axe due to legal battle with ex-partner

Although Harrison’s late strike against Brentford on the final day of last season was the goal that kept the Whites in the Premier League, fans may be left broken-hearted if their domestic rivals end up luring him away from Elland Road.

“Jack Harrison, it’s an interesting one,” Bailey told the Loaded NUFC Mag.

“I think he would like this move; we know Newcastle like him a lot. They’ve inquired, I think there’s a ceiling to what Newcastle rate him as.

“I don’t think they see him as a £35 million player, it’s what Leeds ideally would want… I think he would suit Newcastle; I think he would suit them an awful lot… I think Harrison, from what we understand would like to make the move.”