Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul could miss out on going to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar due to an ongoing legal battle with his former partner.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim the former Udinese playmaker is embroiled in a battle over owed child support payments.

De Paul, 28, and his ex-girlfriend Camila Homs, with who he has two children, Francesca and Bautista, are currently caught up in domestic court proceedings.

Homs has effectively sued the Atletico Madrid number five for what has been described as a ‘millionaire sum’.

The South American midfielder has since started a new relationship with Argentine singer Tini Stoessel.

However, due to Qatar’s entry requirements, travellers with criminal convictions, or any pending convictions, are denied access to the country.

Should the player’s battles continue, he could end up being left out of Argentina’s final World Cup squad, and if this were to be the case, it would serve as a blow to international manager Lionel Scaloni, whose team is set to enter this winter’s World Cup as one of the tournament’s favourites.