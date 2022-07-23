Liverpool work on signing record-breaking £72m midfielder

Liverpool are said to be making strong progress in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, as the club look to agree a deal ready for next summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Merseyside club are working on a deal for the 19-year-old to join Anfield next summer, much like they did with Naby Keita when he joined from Red Bull Leipzig.

The Reds announced the signing of Keita one year prior to him officially joining the club, and they now wish to have a similar agreement in place for Bellingham.

At just 19 years old, the England international has been appointed to Dortmund’s leadership group as the third captain of the Bundesliga club – a considerable achievement for any teenager, which says a lot about his quality.

The teenager arrived at the Signal Iduna Park in 2020 when he joined from English Championship side Birmingham where he broke the record for being the English club’s youngest ever goal scorer and player.

The talented teen joined the Black and Yellow’s for £22.5m (Transfermarkt), breaking the transfer record for the most expensive 17-year-old at the time.

According to Transfermarkt, Bellingham’s current market value is £72m.