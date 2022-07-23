Major twist as Barcelona preparing to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign France international

Chelsea appear to have found themselves in yet another transfer saga.

The Blues, overseen by new owner Todd Boehly, are desperate for some fresh defensive additions.

Having lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts, manager Thomas Tuchel will know that reinforcing his back line is a top priority.

However, although heavily linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Chelsea, who came close to signing the France international last summer, could end up missing out again.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Gerard Romero, backed up by leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who both report that La Liga giants Barcelona are preparing to hijack the Blues’ potential deal.

Jules Koundé. While Sevilla sources deny any agreement with FCB as negotiations are ‘only with Chelsea’, Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal – as @gerardromero reports ??? #FCB Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla/Jules “green light” since Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CEaNH3qoZy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

News that Barcelona have not given up in their quest to sign the highly-rated defender will come as a bitter blow to Boehly and Chelsea, who are now facing a race against time to make some more signings before the new 2022-23 season gets underway next month.