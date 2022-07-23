Manchester United are reportedly interested in the signature of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport (as quoted by Sports Witness), Dumfries could become a Red Devil this summer should the Premier League giants find a new home for their current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United boss Erik ten Hag is said to appreciate Dumfries, as explained by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano via Substack.

The 24-year-old England international has been seeing less and less game-time, with Diogo Dalot pipping the number one spot.

It is clear that the 20-time league winners need to shore up their defence this summer after the club conceded 57 goals last season, and so far, they have managed to complete the signings of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Wan-Bissaka is among the best right-backs in England at defending in one-versus-one situations but the rest of his game is not up to the standard Ten Hag will demand.

The Red Devils will ultimately need a top-quality player to fill that gap, and Dumfries could be the right man for the job.

The 26-year-old Dutchman arrived at the San Siro from PSV Eindhoven last summer on a four-year contract and has since made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A club, scoring five goals and assisting with 7.

The report also states that Inter Milan currently values their player at £34m (€40m).