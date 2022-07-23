Manchester United are reportedly seeking an alternative to priority signing Frenkie de Jong by targetting Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils had their sights firmly locked onto Barcelona star De Jong with a £71.5m deal between the clubs said to be agreed.

However, the negotiations have since stalled after it was reported by the Daily Mail that De Jong has no intention of joining the Premier League giants.

Now Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi have reported that the 20-time league winners have identified Milinkovic-Savic, currently valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, as a potential alternative to De Jong.

The 27-year-old Serbian is contracted with Lazio until the summer of 2024 and has expressed his desire to leave Lazio this summer and move to a top European club.

The player’s agent is reportedly working on collecting proposals for the midfielder but isn’t ready to hold a meeting with the Italian side just yet.

Erik ten Hag has already made one midfield signing this summer after acquiring the services of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

However, the Manchester club require more talent in the centre of the field after losing midfielders Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

Whatever happens this summer, it is expected that United will make another midfield signing, whether that’s de Jong or an alternative.