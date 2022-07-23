Georginio Wijnaldum’s failed Paris Saint-Germain move looks set to come to an end this summer after the pair agreed to part ways.

The Netherlands international joined the French giants from Liverpool last summer but failed to hold down a regular spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s side throughout the season and now the Paris-based club are happy for him to leave.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are closing in on the midfielder and will sign the 31-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy him on a permanent basis next summer reports GOAL.

The Serie A side could have the deal for the midfielder wrapped up this weekend but Newcastle fans want to see the player back at St. James’ Park next season.

The 31-year-old was a popular figure during his one season at Newcastle, despite it ending in relegation to the Championship, and his performances that season got him a move to Liverpool; a club where the midfielder had great success under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Premier League and Champions League.

NewcastleWorld asked Toon fans if they would take Wijnaldum back and the response was unanimous.

“Yes in a heartbeat,” said @steve935566c. I’d take him on loan, great player,” @StefanCatton replied. “Just isn’t getting a look in at PSG, he’d be outstanding once again for us in our midfield.”

@BurstOfTheStar believes Wijnaldum would “thrive under Howe’s management”.

@mbizzle39 added: “I absolutely would – supremely talented and great mentality. One of the best players we’ve ever had.

“But he clearly has no interest in returning and we’re no longer a club that needs to try and sign players who don’t have their hearts set on playing for the club.”

Although it is nice to see Wijnaldum get some love from his former fans, it looks like these supporters will be disappointed, as Roma looks like the next destination to the former Newcastle man.