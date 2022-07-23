Outstanding €30m star rejects West Ham move for two reasons

Hoffenheim defender David Raum is set to sign for RB Leipzig snubbing interest from West Ham United.

According to Sky Germany, Raum attracted a wealth of elite interest this summer but has decided to accept a move to the Red Bull Arena as it will provide a chance to earn regular minutes and cement his place in Hansi Flick’s plans for Germany at the World Cup. The left-back also wants to play in the Champions League next season and these are said to be the reasons why he rejected other clubs such as West Ham.

Raum is in advanced negotiations with Leipzig over a move, which is on the verge of completion for a fee of around €30-35m plus add-ons states Sky Germany.

Raum is a very talented left-back and is coming off the back of a great season, in which the German proved 13 assists and three goals in 32 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim.

This will be a blow for David Moyes but the West Ham boss is returning to the Bundesliga to sign another left-back. Yesterday, it was reported that the Hammers have submitted a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic who is believed to be worth €20m by the German club, reported The Guardian.

The London club are currently discussing personal terms with the Frankfurt star and talks are progressing well reports Fabrizio Romano, as Moyes moves on from missing out on Raum.