(Photo) Ronaldo shares training update amid Man United uncertainty

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided fans with an update on how his pre-season training is going.

The Portuguese megastar has recently seen his future heavily speculated with a potential move away from Manchester United widely reported.

Rumoured to be unhappy at Old Trafford after United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s super-agent Jorge Mendes is understood to have offered his client’s services to multiple clubs, including new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (The Athletic).

MORE: (Video) Jadon Sancho continues pre-season scoring with volley vs. Aston Villa

However, while Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils continue on their pre-season tour of Australia, Ronaldo, who stayed behind due to personal reasons, is continuing his strict fitness programme, and judging by a recent social media post, looks to be in peak condition ahead of the new season.