(Photo) Ronaldo shares training update amid Man United uncertainty

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided fans with an update on how his pre-season training is going.

The Portuguese megastar has recently seen his future heavily speculated with a potential move away from Manchester United widely reported.

Rumoured to be unhappy at Old Trafford after United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s super-agent Jorge Mendes is understood to have offered his client’s services to multiple clubs, including new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (The Athletic).

However, while Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils continue on their pre-season tour of Australia, Ronaldo, who stayed behind due to personal reasons, is continuing his strict fitness programme, and judging by a recent social media post, looks to be in peak condition ahead of the new season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

