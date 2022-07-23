PSG boss comments on the future of Leeds target bringing good news

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has spoken about the future of forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 55-year-old was asked a question about the 20-year-old’s future and stated via Fabrizio Romano: “Kalimuendo’s future? I’m more than happy with him, he’s doing great but then… there’s the market. We’ll see club and player’s decision”.

The Frenchman seems to hint that although he is happy with what the player is doing during pre-season, he is aware that there is interest in Kalimuendo and that the French club could sell him this summer.

This will come as good news for Leeds United and Jesse Marsch as the Premier League side are interested in the player. Last week, it was reported by 90min that Leeds were on the verge of an agreement to sign Kalimuendo from PSG. The report stated that the Yorkshire club will pay £21m for the 20-year-old to the French champions and have now become confident of securing the blockbuster new transfer to solve their striker crisis.

The Premier League club suffered from a lack of options up top last season after Patrick Bamford failed to follow up his impressive 20/21 season due to the striker having his season plagued by injuries. That nearly cost Leeds through relegation and it is a problem Marsch is set to address during this transfer window.

Kalimuendo has been at PSG since 2012 when he joined the Paris club’s youth set-up and made his professional debut in 2020. The forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he scored 19 Ligue 1 goals across 60 appearances. At just 20, there is still plenty of room for the youngster to develop and this will excite Marsch as he works to improve the player further.