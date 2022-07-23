Real Madrid defender set to extend contract until 2028, includes €500m release clause

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to extend the contract of defender Eder Militao.

That’s according to a recent report from Marca, who claim the Brazilian centre-back has recently reached an agreement with the club and signed a new contract until 2028.

Militao, 24, has been with Real Madrid since 2019 when he completed a transfer from Porto.

During his earlier days at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 24-year-old found it hard to adapt. That has all changed in recent seasons though.

Growing in confidence, the Brazil international has undoubtedly become one of Los Blancos’ most important players.

MORE: West Ham dealt hammer blow as new signing ruled out for three months

Playing a major role in the side’s Champions League success last season, Militao has seen his stock rise considerably.

In fact, Militao has been so impressive that prior to extending his deal, Chelsea were keeping a close eye, possibly with the view of making a late approach. That won’t be happening now though, especially if these latest reports prove to be accurate.

Real Madrid are set to announce their number three’s new deal, which is believed to include an eye-watering €500m release clause, after the club return from their pre-season tour of the United States.