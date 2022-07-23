Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

According to the Italian outlet, Il Messaggero Spurs are interested in the 27-year-old Slovakian, which could see another Nerazzurri player reunited with former Inter and current Spurs coach Antonio Conte following the signing of Ivan Perisic.

Milan are said to have no intention of letting the Slovakia international leave the Nerazzurri this summer unless the right offer was made, which is said to be in the region of £55m.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that the north London club aren’t the only one interested.

Ligue1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been negotiating a deal. However, Inter have since become impatient with the negotiations and could decide to keep their centre-back at the San Siro and offer him a new contract.

The report also claims Inter’s decision could come down to Gleison Bremer’s future as the club looks to sign the Brazilian as Skriniar’s replacement.

The Serie A club needs to raise funds this summer, putting Spurs in a stronger position should they decide to make a serious offer.

Spurs have already made one centre-back signing this summer after they signed Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan, but that’s not to say they won’t sign another on a permanent basis.