Striker with 154 goals has been offered to Newcastle United

Following their takeover less than 12 months ago, Newcastle United are now blessed with the financial freedom to make considerable signings. However, one thing manager Eddie Howe wants to avoid, is the club being taken advantage of.

The Magpies have been linked with multiple top players already this summer and while the vast majority of players will not end up being signed, one area of the pitch that Howe is expected to reinforce is the striker’s role.

Currently with Chris Wood and Callum Wilson at his disposal after Dwight Gayles recently sealed a switch to Stoke City, Howe and his recruitment team will know they will need a lot more firepower if they’re to continue in their push for European football.

Interestingly, according to a recent from 90min, the Toon have been offered the chance to Barcelona winger Memphis Depay and Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata.

It remains to be seen if the Geordies will pursue either player, but 90min seems to think Howe isn’t keen on either, due to their suitability to his team’s system.