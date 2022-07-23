West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of signing Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Hammers, led by Scottish manager David Moyes, have been desperate to bring in a new forward since Sebastien Haller left to join Ajax over 18 months ago.

Left with Michail Antonio as the club’s only recognised striker, Moyes will know that he will need more firepower if he is to have a better campaign next time out.

However, while Scamacca is one of Serie A’s most highly-rated attackers, one person who is worried the 23-year-old may not be able to replicate his form in the Premier League is Stuart Pearce.

“They (West Ham) are looking for additions up front,” Pearce told TalkSPORT (as quoted by HITC).

“I have seen bits of Scamacca. The biggest hardship you have got is when you bring players from foreign countries, whether they are going to hit it off or not.

“To turn around and say ‘yes, he’s going to be a definite, no doubt about it, he’s going to hit the ground running’. It’s impossible.

“The best you have probably seen of that (at hitting the ground running) is Diaz at Liverpool. Probably Fernandes at Manchester United as well. They were magnificent when they come in.”

West Ham fans may be left feeling frustrated by Pearce’s assessment.

Although Sassuolo’s number 91 would be coming from a different league, a lot of Premier League players make the switch from foreign leagues and adapt excellently, and it isn’t just Fernandes and Diaz – the list is a lot longer.

Scamacca is still young, with his best days still well ahead of him, and is arguably one of Italy’s most in-form strikers, so for a reported €36m fee (Fabrizio Romano), Moyes will probably feel the 23-year-old is worth the risk.