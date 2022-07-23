Conte angrily responds to Nagelsmann after Harry Kane comments

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has responded angrily to the comments made by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann concerning Harry Kane.

Nagelsmann was asked about the Spurs striker in a press conference yesterday and did not rule out Bayern making a move for the Tottenham superstar in the future.

Next summer, the German champions will most likely begin their search for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who departed the club during the current window to join Barcelona, and Harry Kane is a name reportedly on the Bundesliga giant’s list.

Nagelsmann said about Kane: ‘He’s very expensive that’s the problem – but a brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he’s very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet,’

‘He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s really tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.’

??"Very expensive that's the problem"

??"We will see what will happen in the future" Julian Nagelsmann responds to speculation that Bayern Munich may be interested in signing Harry Kane ? pic.twitter.com/p3ffPOMYXz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 23, 2022

How did Conte respond to these comments?

After Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Rangers today, Spurs boss Antonio Conte was informed about these comments from Nagelsmann and didn’t respond too kindly.

The Italian coach said: ‘I didn’t hear this. For sure I am a coach, but I don’t talk about players from other teams.

‘The situation in Tottenham is very clear…Harry is a part of the project, he is an important part of the project.

‘I don’t like to speak about players from other clubs. If I want to do something I go and speak to the club and not through the media. I think this is maybe disrespectful for the other club.’

Conte was clearly not happy with the Bayern boss and felt the need to respond noticeably to the questions surrounding his best player’s future. That will always be in question so long as the English striker continues to win no trophies but for now, that is something the 28-year-old and Conte will be looking to change this season.