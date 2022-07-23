Video: Harry Kane scores beautiful brace in Tottenham’s win against Rangers

Harry Kane continued his impressive pre-season by scoring a brace in a 2-1 friendly win against Rangers earlier today. 

In the Englishman’s first pre-season with Antonio Conte, the striker has scored in all three of Tottenham’s matches so far, scoring five goals across those appearances. The in-form Kane showed up again today in Glasgow helping his side to come from behind to win the match.

The first of Kane’s goals came in the 50th minute, slowly moving into the box, the striker cut onto his favourite right foot before finishing marvellously to level at 1-1.

The second came just six minutes later, when a pass from Son was controlled by Kane before the England international finished awkwardly but wonderfully.

Kane looks set to have an incredible season on this form and it will come as a great relief to Antonio Conte, who will need his star player sharp from the off.

Footage Courtesy of SpursPlay

