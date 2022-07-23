Manchester United are on course to extend their pre-season winning streak to four wins from four.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are set for a massive 2022-23 campaign and will be hoping their best players can finally step up to the plate.

One player, who has so far enjoyed a majorly impressive pre-season, has been winger Jadon Sancho.

Prior to his side’s latest friendly fixture against Aston Villa, the former Borussia Dortmund star had scored two goals – one against Liverpool and one against Crystal Palace.

However, after opening Saturday’s scoring after just 25-minutes, the talented number seven has now improved to three goals from his last four appearances.