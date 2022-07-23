Manchester United are on course to extend their pre-season winning streak to four wins from four.
The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are set for a massive 2022-23 campaign and will be hoping their best players can finally step up to the plate.
One player, who has so far enjoyed a majorly impressive pre-season, has been winger Jadon Sancho.
MORE: La Liga star facing World Cup axe due to legal battle with ex-partner
Prior to his side’s latest friendly fixture against Aston Villa, the former Borussia Dortmund star had scored two goals – one against Liverpool and one against Crystal Palace.
However, after opening Saturday’s scoring after just 25-minutes, the talented number seven has now improved to three goals from his last four appearances.
A superb @Sanchooo10 volley opens the scoring in Perth! ???#MUFC || #MUTOUR22
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022
SANCHO GETS THE OPENER!
25 minutes in and Manchester United lead through Jadon Sancho’s volley. A well-worked goal by Erik Ten Hag’s side ?
Manchester United v Aston Villa | Live now on 10 and Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/4Nfw4GF4tH
— 10 Football (@10FootballAU) July 23, 2022