(Video) Matty Cash own goal doubles Man United’s pre-season lead

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are playing really well against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa during the team’s latest pre-season friendly.

As the new 2022-23 campaign fast approaches, both sides, who are in action in Perth on Saturday, are looking to rack up some more valuable first-team minutes.

MORE: La Liga star facing World Cup axe due to legal battle with ex-partner

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jadon Sancho continues pre-season scoring with volley vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United target £63m Frenkie de Jong alternative
La Liga star facing World Cup axe due to legal battle with ex-partner

Red Devils’ winger Jadon Sancho opened the friendly’s scoring after just 25-minutes thanks to some lovely build-up play by Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

Following on from their earlier lead, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils now lead two-nil, and although credited as a Matty Cash own goal, the Dutch tactician will be pleased with the effort put in by Rashford.

Pictures courtesy of Paramount+

More Stories Marcus Rashford matty cash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.