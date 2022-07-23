Video: Zaha scores screamer for Crystal Palace in pre-season clash with QPR

Crystal Palace were 3-0 winners over fellow London club QPR today with star man Wilfried Zaha scoring a brace for the Eagles.

Patrick Vieira’s side will be looking to build on the success of last season in which they finished 12th and reached the FA Cup semi-finals. A good pre-season is vitally important for any team and Palace have played some tough games so far, which should benefit them during the upcoming campaign.

QPR were the Eagles’ latest test and the highlight of the clash was a screamer from Zaha to make it 2-0 to the Premier League side. The 29-year-old played a one-two with Christian Benteke before hitting a screamer from 20 yards out, which can be seen below.