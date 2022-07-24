Juventus could increase £19.5m bid for Liverpool legend

Juventus are weighing up the possibility of increasing their £19.5m bid for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as they look to capture the Brazilian forward.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus have already offered Liverpool £19.5m for the Brazil international but it was met with doubts in the Anfield boardroom. The Serie A giants could now increase that offer in the coming days as they look to sign the 30-year-old as quick as possible.

Firmino has just one year left on his current Liverpool deal but made it clear before the Champions League final in May that he wanted to stay with the club.

The forward said via the Liverpool Echo: “I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. And my will is to stay

“My wish is to stay here. I want to be here. I’m happy here. So that’s all I can say, I want to stay.”

Firmino has been with Liverpool since 2015 and has become a Reds legend and a fan favourite in the time passed since. The Brazilian has played a total of 327 matches for the Merseyside club, accumulating a total of 98 goals and 67 assists in the process, but has lost his starting place recently.

The 30-year-old’s future will get sorted soon and it is likely that he will stay at the Reds if that is his wish. The forward will have to settle for a rotation role with the Premier League club next season but whether Juventus can turn Liverpool and Firmino’s heads remains to be seen.