Man United and Newcastle could battle it out for really talented forward

Manchester United are well informed on Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko but face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old is being monitored by the Manchester club as the Red Devils consider him ‘really talented’, but any potential deal is not imminent or advanced as of now states Fabrizio Romano.

Other clubs are said to be watching Sesko too, with Romano naming Newcastle as another potential destination for the Slovenian international, which could set up a race between the two Premier League clubs in the future.

Sesko’s contract with Salzburg expires in 2026 having joined the Austrian club back in 2019. The youngster played 37 times last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven and is being dubbed a big talent.

The rumours surrounding Sesko to Man United came after Austrian newspaper, Kurier, reported that the English club were in big talks with the player states SI. Romano, however, claims that this is not true but United do have an interest.

As for Newcastle, Sesko’s agent was spotted on Tyneside according to The Chronicle but just like Man United, there has been no official bid for the forward as this race looks like it is just getting started.

