Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has admitted he loves Crystal Palace fans as his future is not 100% certain.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park and became a fan favourite amongst the Palace faithful due to his impressive performances. The midfielder scored eight goals in 39 appearances for the Eagles, while also providing five assists, which helped him make his way into the England squad for the first time.

Patrick Vieira is keen to have him back in South London, while Frank Lampard is also keen to bring him to Everton and is confident as a result of his good relationship with the Blues.

Vieira recently said: “At the moment I don’t think there is any chance because he is a Chelsea player. He did fantastically well for us, but he is in pre-season with Chelsea and honestly, we wish him all the best. I don’t think there is a way to get him back.”

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge spoke to Gallagher yesterday and the England international told him to pass on a message to Crystal Palace Fans. The Chelsea star simply said: “Tell the Palace fans I love them.”

At present, it looks unlikely that Gallagher will return to Palace as it seems that the 22-year-old is set to stay at Stamford Bridge, having impressed Thomas Tuchel during pre-season. However, it is not 100% certain yet and therefore, there could be a little bit of hope for the Eagles or Everton to pounce.