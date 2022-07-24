Lille midfield starlet Amadou Onana is being strongly tipped to complete a transfer to West Ham eventually.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has really caught the eye in his relatively brief Ligue 1 career so far, and it seems he’s already set for a transfer to a big name in the Premier League.

West Ham have been strongly linked with Onana in recent times by Sky Sports and others, while journalist Paul Brown of the Daily Star has now provided a fresh update on the player’s future, when speaking to Give Me Sport.

Hammers fans will surely be excited by this update, with Brown insisting that this move seems inevitable.

When asked about the Onana links, Brown told Give Me Sport: “That one seems to have gone a little bit quiet, but he’s a player who seems to want to come to West Ham.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it gets done, essentially.”

West Ham have performed well under David Moyes, and a few more smart signings in the transfer market could really take them to a new level.

The east London giants would surely do well to snap up Onana before other top sides surely start to show a strong interest in him before too long.